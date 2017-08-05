WATCH LIVE
On Air 4:25AM
37
Washington, DC
Menu
WUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Olympics
© 2018 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Microsoft�s smart speaker will debut this Fall

Related Videos
VERIFY: How to make your Valentine's Day flowers last
VERIFY
BUYERS BEWARE: Scammers selling flood damaged cars to unsuspecting drivers
INVESTIGATIONS
Black comic book fans await premiere of 'Black Panther'
LOCAL
Skaters gather to watch Biney at the Olympics
LOCAL
A second judge blocks Trump administration from ending DACA
LOCAL
How should we treat domestic violence allegations?
LOCAL
Uber partners with anti-violence assault groups
LOCAL
An exclusive interview with a domestic violence survivor
LOCAL
Mom spends 5 years trying to prove abuse by son's coach
INVESTIGATIONS
Climber dies on Oregon's Mount Hood, rescue effort for others ongoing
NATION-NOW
Verify: How to make Valentine's Day roses last longer
VERIFY
US Park Police abruptly cancel meeting about deadly shooting
VIRGINIA
© 2018 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.