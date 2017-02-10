Black History Month: Honoring Harriet Tubman

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. (WUSA9)--This Black History Month we profile a runaway slave who outsmarted many; and, led dozens of fellow slaves along the Underground Railroad to a new life. Her courage made her an American icon. Today, Harriet Tubman is the first black woman set to be printed on US currency.
In March The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Park will open on the Eastern Shore of Maryland near her childhood home. The project has taken four years to complete. The park will explore the life and legacy of Tubman — a slave who repeatedly risked her own life to save others.
