Musk says government likes plan for high-speed tunnels

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 22: CEO of Tesla and Space X Elon Musk attends the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain, 2015 Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP/WUSA9) - In a tantalizing Tweet, Elon Musk says he has "verbal government approval" to build a tunnel for high-speed transportation from New York to Washington.



The billionaire entrepreneur didn't say who gave him the approval.

Just received verbal govt approval for The Boring Company to build an underground NY-Phil-Balt-DC Hyperloop. NY-DC in 29 mins. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2017

But the White House confirmed it had "positive discussions" about the tunnel with Musk and executives from his underground drilling enterprise, The Boring Co. A White House spokesman wouldn't say who talked to Musk or whether he met with officials in person.



Musk says the tunnel could ferry people and cars from New York to Washington in 29 minutes. The system would also have stops in Philadelphia and Baltimore.

In a follow-up Tweet, Musk urged Americans eager for the hyperloop to get in contact with their local lawmakers.

If you want this to happen fast, please let your local & federal elected representatives know. Makes a big difference if they hear from you. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2017

Musk initially served on two White House business councils, but quit them last month after President Donald Trump announced he would withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accords.

The Boring Company released this statement Thursday evening clarifying Musk's tweet:

"The Boring Company has had a number of promising conversations with local, state and federal government officials. With a few exceptions, feedback has been very positive and we have received verbal support from key government decision-makers for tunneling plans, including a Hyperloop route from New York to Washington DC. We look forward to future conversations with the cities and states along this route and we expect to secure the formal approvals necessary to break ground later this year."

