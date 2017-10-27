New TSA security measures being implemented at DC airports

- (Photo: Ingram Publishing)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The TSA is adopting new screening protocols for electronics at Washington, D.C. airports in order to mitigate terror threats.

The new protocol, which was announced earlier this year, requires travelers to place electronics larger than a cellphone separately into a bin for X-ray screening. This includes laptops, tablets, e-readers and cameras.

According to a statement by the TSA, removing electronic devices helps in decluttering carry-on bags for easier X-ray imaging. This new security measure doesn’t apply to passengers with TSA precheck approval.

Travelers should expect to see these changes in the coming months. The TSA warns that it’s possible that there may be more bag checks as the policy is implemented and reminds passengers to be mindful of which items will set off alarms, such as food items.



