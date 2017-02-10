WUSA
Metro's first safety surge of 2017 impacts Blue Line riders

After nearly two months off, the next Safetrack surge means thousands of riders, will have to rethink their commutes.

WUSA 5:36 PM. EST February 10, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metro’s SafeTrack program—with all its the safety shutdowns and delays—returns Saturday on the rails.

The first safety surge of 2017 will impact Blue Line riders in D.C. and Northern Virginia, especially those traveling to Arlington National Cemetery.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • It lasts from Feb. 11-28
  • Blue Line shut down between Rosslyn and Pentagon
  • Arlington Cemetery station closed, free shuttle buses between Pentagon and Arlington Cemetery
  • Expect crowding on all Yellow Line trains between D.C. and Virginia
  • Weekdays: Blue Line trains replaced by Yellow Rush+ service at all times between Franconia-Springfield and Greenbelt
  • Weekends: No Blue Line trains in service; In Virginia: Use Yellow Rush+ and transfer at L’Enfant Plaza; In Maryland: Use Silver Line instead

Metro’s safety surges will continue into late June.

PREVIOUS: Metro's plan to keep riders safe

(© 2017 WUSA)


