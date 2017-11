Metro train file picture (Photo: WMATA)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A track condition outside the Stadium-Armory station is causing delays on the Orange, Blue and Silver lines Thursday morning, Metro said.

Silver line trains are operating between Wiehle and Largo Town Center. The Orange and Blue lines were single tracking between Stadium-Armory and Addison Rd.

Metro riders should expect delays.

