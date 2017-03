Metrorail train (Photo: WMATA)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Service has been restored on Blue and Yellow lines Thursday morning after a power problem outside King Street, Metro reported.

The Blue line was suspended between Braddock Road and Franconia, according to Metro. The Yellow line was suspended between Braddock Road and Huntington.

Residual delays continue in both directions.

