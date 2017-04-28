5 Orange Line Metro stations to close for a month

WUSA
Pete Muntean, WUSA 6:05 PM. EDT April 28, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metro will close five stations on the Orange Line for an entire month so crews can repair the tracks.

The closure affects the far eastern stretch of the Orange Line: New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood, and Minnesota Ave.

The work is scheduled for May 16 through June 15. Buses will replace trains between New Carrollton and Stadium-Armory stations.

It’s part of the year-long SafeTrack program. Original plans called for single tracking between the stations.

