Cars.com provides tips to to help determine if your headlights need to be realigned

Do you know for sure that your headlights are aimed properly? If they illuminate only the street right in front of your car, they're probably too low. If other drivers are flashing their high beams at you, they might be too high. Joe Wiesenfelder of Cars

WUSA 5:19 AM. EDT July 21, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories