Mar 17, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards center Ian Mahinmi (28) shoots the ball as Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (21) and guard Rajon Rondo (right) look on at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

With Ian Mahinmi once again out of the Washington Wizards lineup, there's only one lineup solution for head coach Scott Brooks: go small!

The Wizards are down to Marcin Gortat, Markieff Morris and Jason Smith as the only active big men in Mahinmi's absence. Earlier in the season, the team had tremendous success when putting a lineup including one of the three, plus John Wall, Bradley Beal, Otto Porter and Kelly Oubre.

Mahinmi is expected to remain out through at least game 3 of the Wizards first round series against the Atlanta Hawks, according to Comcast Sportsnet Mid-Atlantic.

Expect the Wizards to continue to deploy these lineups while working around the injury.

Browser does not support iframes. WinnersView.com brings stories and statistics together to make you smarter about the sports and games you love.

© 2017 WINNERS VIEW