What are the Caps' odds of finishing as the NHL's best?

Evgeny Kuznetsov #92 of the Washington Capitals celebrates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period at Verizon Center on March 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Every year, the NHL awards the President's Trophy to the team who finishes the season with the best record.

And this year, with seven games left in the season, the Washington Capitals are on track to capture that trophy.

But just what are the team's chances of winning the President's Trophy? WinnersView looked at 10,000 simulations and came up with this answer:

Browser does not support iframes.

