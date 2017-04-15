WATCH: Why Jason Smith is key to the Wizards' playoffs hopes

Jason Smith #14 of the Washington Wizards runs on the court against the Detroit Pistons at Verizon Center on December 16, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Need a quick three? A spot-up jumper? A boost from a role player?

The Washington Wizards' Jason Smith is your man for all that - and more.

In the video below, WinnersView looks at how Smith is contributing to the Wizards' success and why he might be key to the team's playoff hopes.

Browser does not support iframes. WinnersView.com brings stories and statistics together to make you smarter about the sports and games you love.

© 2017 WINNERS VIEW