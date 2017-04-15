WATCH: Why Jason Smith is key to the Wizards' playoffs hopes

Need a quick three? A spot-up jumper? A boost from a role player?
The Washington Wizards' Jason Smith is your man for all that - and more.
In the video below, WinnersView looks at how Smith is contributing to the Wizards' success and why he might be key to the team's playoff hopes.
WinnersView.com brings stories and statistics together to make you smarter about the sports and games you love.
