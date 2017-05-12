Wall, Beal must be superheros for Wizards to advance

Apr 24, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) talks to guard Bradley Beal (3) against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brett Davis, Brett Davis)

The duo of John Wall and Bradley Beal has carried Washington so far this season.

During the postseason, coach Scott Brooks has staggered their minutes to make sure one of his stars is almost always on the court.

The coach's use of his star players will be of huge importance as the Wizards face elimination in Game 6 Friday at Verizon Center.

At least one of Wall and Beal has been on the court 93 percent of the time during the playoffs, up from 73 percent in the regular season. It's paid off, with the duo averaging a combined 51 points per game.

Will Scott Brooks' strategy pay off in Game 6? Watch the video below for more.

