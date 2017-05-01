Time for more Nate Schmidt

Apr 19, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN;Washington Capitals defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) carries the puck during the warm up in game four of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Air Canada Centre. Washington defeated Toronto 5-4. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John E. Sokolowski, John E. Sokolowski)

Down 2-0 in their second round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, there's a lot that needs to change and go right for the Washington Capitals to come back and win the best of 7.

One of those things is more ice time for Nate Schmidt.

Schmidt has been arguably the Capitals best defender since replacing an injured Karl Alzner for game 3 of the first round against Toronto.

No. 88 has 2 points and has a plus-4 rating in 6 games, good for the best plus/minus on the team. He's created a number of scoring opportunities that haven't found the net, including nearly cutting the Penguins lead to one goal at the end of the second frame in game 2.

Watch the video below for more on why more Nate Schmidt could pay dividends for the Capitals.

