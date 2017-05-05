WUSA
Penguins star Crosby returns to practice after concussion

May 05, 2017

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is back at practice, four days after sustaining a concussion.
 
The two-time NHL MVP skated alongside his teammates on Friday morning. He suffered the concussion in Game 3 of Pittsburgh's playoff series against Washington.

Crosby was a full participant in team drills and cleared for contact. It's still uncertain whether he will be available for Game 5 on Saturday night in Washington. The Penguins lead the best-of-seven series 3-1.
 
Pittsburgh forward Conor Sheary, who suffered a concussion in Game 3, also returned to practice. Penguins goaltender Matt Murray, who hasn't played since suffering a lower-body injury before Game 1 of Pittsburgh's first-round series against Columbus, worked out on his own before the team's formal practice began.
 

