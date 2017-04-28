Otto Porter is the key to a long Wizards playoff run

Game 2 in Toronto: Wizards 117, Raptors 106 — Washington forward Otto Porter (22) drives to the basket against Toronto defender Jonas Valanciunas (17). (Photo: Peter Llewellyn, USA TODAY Sports)

John Wall and Bradley Beal get all the attention. At times, that's pretty fair.

But if the Washington Wizards are going to make a long run in the NBA playoffs, Otto Porter and his jump shot are the key.

Porter is one of the best shooters in the NBA, and in game 5 against Atlanta he was a difference maker in Washington taking a 3-2 series lead.

The ex-Georgetown star was 2 of 3 from beyond the 3 point line and made 9 of 10 free throws, accounting for 15 of his 17 points on the game.

If Porter can continue to score effectively again this weekend, look for the Wizards to advance to the second round.

Watch the video below for more.

