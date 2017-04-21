WUSA
Marcus Johansson has established himself as one of the NHL's best two way players

WinnersView , WUSA 9:25 AM. EDT April 21, 2017

Washington Capitals forward Marcus Johansson is having a career year.

The 26-year-old winger has set career highs with 24 goals and 58 points in the regular season, while becoming one of head coach Barry Trotz's most reliable two-way players.

In fact, only seven forwards in the NHL have had a greater impact than Johansson on both scoring and shot prevention, including Boston's dynamic duo of Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

Look for Johansson to make a continued impact as the Capitals continue their playoff run.

