Washington Capitals forward Marcus Johansson (90) celebrates a goal by forward Alex Ovechkin (not pictured) during game 4 of the first round against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John E. Sokolowski, John E. Sokolowski)

Washington Capitals forward Marcus Johansson is having a career year.

The 26-year-old winger has set career highs with 24 goals and 58 points in the regular season, while becoming one of head coach Barry Trotz's most reliable two-way players.

In fact, only seven forwards in the NHL have had a greater impact than Johansson on both scoring and shot prevention, including Boston's dynamic duo of Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

Look for Johansson to make a continued impact as the Capitals continue their playoff run.

