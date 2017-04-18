John Wall, Wizards starters dominate Atlanta Hawks counterparts

Apr 16, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) on the court against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half in game one of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center. Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Mills, Brad Mills)

If the performance in Game 1 by the Washington Wizards starting five is any indication, this opening round series against the Atlanta Hawks may not last too long.

Led by John Wall's 32 points, the Wizards starters outscored their Atlanta counterparts by 22 points in head to head time on court.

In a league dominated by star players (and trios), it's the Wizards five -- John Wall, Bradley Beal, Otto Porter, Markieff Morris, and Marcin Gortat -- that will be leaned heavily upon to defeat the Hawks.

A repeat performance in Game 2 would almost certainly mean a victory and 2-0 lead in the series for Washington, as well as give the Wizards a commanding lead in the series. Nearly 97 percent of teams to go up 2-0 at home in the NBA quarterfinals have gone on to win the series.

