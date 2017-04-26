Is John Wall the NBA's best in transition?

The Wizards have been flying on fast breaks all season long, and John Wall is the biggest reason why.
And he might just be the NBA's best player in transition.
With his assists and scoring attempts, Wall was involved in over 46% of the team’s possessions in transition in the regular season.
On those fast breaks, the Wizards scored an efficient 1.54 points per possession, and Wall has been even better in the postseason.
WinnersView.com brings stories and statistics together to make you smarter about the sports and games you love.
© 2017 WINNERS VIEW
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs