Is John Wall the best shot blocking point guard in the NBA?

Jan 20, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) reacts to a shot by guard Bradley Beal (not pictured) during the second half against the Miami Heat at Verizon Center. Washington Wizards defeated Miami Heat 106-87. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Elite speed. Among the games top passers. Slam dunk contest champion.

These are all things you might hear about John Wall. Something you should hear but don't is that John Wall is among the best shot blocking point guards in the NBA.

Wall has the third highest regular season block rate on two point shots among active point guards. He's even better in the playoffs, with that number being second highest in NBA history for a point guard.

Watch the video below for more.

