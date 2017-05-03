Is Capitals second line center Evgeny Kuznetsov the NHL's most underrated playmaker?
He might be.
The Russian dynamo plays in the shadow of fellow countryman Alex Ovechkin and top-line center Nicklas Backstrom. Still, he might be the Capitals most dangerous player at 5 on 5.
Kuznetsov has averaged more even strength primary assists over the last three years than Backstrom, as well as injured Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby.
No. 92 had a goal and an assist in the Capitals game 3 win against the Penguins. Will he continue to make an impact the rest of the series?
Watch the video below for more.
WinnersView.com brings stories and statistics together to make you smarter about the sports and games you love.
© 2017 WINNERS VIEW
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs