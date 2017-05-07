Ian Mahinmi's return should mean success for Wizards

Mar 29, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) and Washington Wizards center Ian Mahinmi (28) battle for the ball during the fourth quarter at Staples Center. The Clippers won 133-124. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kelvin Kuo, Kelvin Kuo)

The Washington Wizards are in need of some help if they want to continue their playoff comeback against the Boston Celtics.

Cue Ian Mahinmi, who had been out with a calf injury he suffered in the second-to-last regular season game. Mahinmi returned in game three and provided an emotional spark for the Wizards, getting into a shoving match with the Celtics' Jonas Jerebko in the second quarter. He's expected to see more minutes in game four Sunday night.

Mahinmi has been a force defensively inside the paint this year, forcing opponents to shoot nearly 9 percent worse than the league average when within 10 feet of the basket. Wizards opponents actually averaged about 5 points less per 100 minutes on the court against Mahinmi versus without him. Needless to say, those five points could swing a game and a playoff series. The Wizards have to be excited to have their defensive stalwart back in the lineup.

Browser does not support iframes. WinnersView.com brings stories and statistics together to make you smarter about the sports and games you love.

© 2017 WINNERS VIEW