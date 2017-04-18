Don't stop believing! Why this year is the Caps year

Apr 13, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Justin Williams (14) celebrates with right wing T.J. Oshie (77) after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period in game one. (Photo: Geoff Burke, Custom)

So the first few games of the Washington Capitals opening round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs haven't gone according to plan. So the Caps have a history of coming up short in the spring when the hockey matters most.

So what!

It's not time to panic, Caps fans. As the old adage goes, defense wins championships. And this Capitals team is loaded defensively. A few flukey goals in the first few games of the series have helped Toronto force overtime, where truly anything can happen. A little more puck luck for the Caps, and the series could be 3-0 good guys.

Toronto deserves credit for their effort and the results they've forced through three games. But outside of the first 10 minutes of game 1 and the final frame in game 3, the series has been all Caps.

If Barry Trotz's team stays the course, coming back to win the series wouldn't be a surprise. It would be expected.

