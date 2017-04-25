Jan 11, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) and Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz (4) battle for the puck in the third period at Verizon Center. The Capitals won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

Big hits, bigger impact. That's Tom Wilson's game.

The Washington Capitals forward has been crushing opponents all season long, finishing tied for 10th in the NHL for total hits on the year.

Opponents don't just have to worry about big Willy along the boards -- Wilson ranks 6th in the NHL in open ice hits at even strength per 60 minutes played. And now the Penguins may have even more to worry about.

Wilson scored three goals in the first round against Toronto and saw his role increase when head coach Barry Trotz moved him up to the team's third line with Lars Eller and Andre Burakovsky.

If Tom Wilson can continue to effectively disrupt the game with his physicality and make an impact on the score sheet, the Capitals could be headed to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 1998.

WinnersView.com brings stories and statistics together to make you smarter about the sports and games you love.

