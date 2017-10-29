Gov. Chris Christie: Mueller's Targets 'Should Be Concerned'
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe should concern those that are under investigation. Veuer's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has the story.
WUSA 3:39 PM. EDT October 29, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
Men risked their lives to save Maryland woman in Vegas shooting
-
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO Dramatic video of Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Md. woman loses eye, in coma after Las Vegas massacre
-
FBI profiler: Vegas shooting similar to Texas Tower massacre
-
Allegations of racism, favoritism at PGPD prompt DOJ investigation
-
Woman on a mission to clean up community-one cart at a time
-
Tuesday night weather webcast
-
Father of local shooting victim talks about daughter's call from hospital
More Stories
-
Police: 12-year-old boy jumps from overpass in…Oct 29, 2017, 5:34 p.m.
-
‘Pretty rough' | Teen with heart condition given a…Oct 29, 2017, 8:08 p.m.
-
Domestic abuse shelters for men help spotlight male victimsOct 29, 2017, 1:52 p.m.