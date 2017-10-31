Ex-Obama Speechwriter Dresses Up as Handcuffed Jared Kushner for Halloween
They say imitation is the best form of flattery. But, we're guessing this Jared Kushner costume worn by an Obama speechwriter was not meant to be an ode to Kushner but rather a mock. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WUSA 10:48 AM. EDT October 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
Men risked their lives to save Maryland woman in Vegas shooting
-
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO Dramatic video of Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Md. woman loses eye, in coma after Las Vegas massacre
-
FBI profiler: Vegas shooting similar to Texas Tower massacre
-
Allegations of racism, favoritism at PGPD prompt DOJ investigation
-
Woman on a mission to clean up community-one cart at a time
-
Tuesday night weather webcast
-
Father of local shooting victim talks about daughter's call from hospital
More Stories
-
Real talk: Why young people attempt suicideOct 30, 2017, 11:23 p.m.
-
KKK recruitment fliers found with Halloween candy in…Oct 31, 2017, 12:15 p.m.
-
Should it be legal for a 15-year-old to get married in Md.?Oct 31, 2017, 12:57 p.m.