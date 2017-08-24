Teen Finds Wallet, Turns In $1500 To Grocery Store Manager

Kameron Grigsby, 17, of Beaumont

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont high school football player is gaining recognition for a good deed he did off the field.

When Central High School football player Kameron Grigsby, 17, who works at an HEB grocery store, found a wallet with $1500 in cash inside he didn't pocket the money he turned it in.

Football players are trained to make tough decisions on the field but for Grigsby, who is a senior this year, that skill carries into his everyday life too.

"You can always do the right thing, like our coach says, the right way. You don't have to always go astray. Stay on the right path and stay focused," Grigsby told 12News.

He's an honest young man who finds personal items left behind by shoppers all the time.

When asked about the wallet containing $1500 he said "I turned it in. My first mind was this could be somebody's bill money, car note, house note or mortgage."

Grigsby, works at the HEB Plus as a parking lot attendant, often finds items left behind in shopping carts and he always turns them in to his manager like he's supposed to do.

"The phone was at the front of the cart, you know like they were waiting to check out and forgot to grab it," Grigsby says recounting some of the other items he has found in shopping carts.

"The purse was in a bigger basket at the bottom, one of the kids must've had it or something. The woman with the phone, she came right back so I was able to give it to her, and she said thank you," he said.

At the ripe old age of 17, Grigsby is the student, the athlete, and now the honest shopping cart attendant.

"i always believe you get it back three fold," he says of doing the right thing.

So the next time you see Grigsby pushing carts at HEB, give him a smile or maybe even a high five because if you leave something behind, you know he's got your back.

His mother, pastor, coaches, and now you can share his story.

