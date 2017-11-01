WUSA
No 2 Michigan State loses F Kyle Ahrens with foot injury

WUSA 8:09 PM. EDT November 01, 2017

EAST LANSING, MICH. (AP) - Michigan State forward Kyle Ahrens is out indefinitely after aggravating his injured right foot.
 
He averaged eight-plus minutes in 34 games last year and had a chance to earn some playing time this season for the second-ranked Spartans.
 
The junior from Versailles, Ohio, averaged 2.6 points and 1.1 rebounds last season.
 
Michigan State opens the season Nov. 10 at home against North Florida before playing No. 1 Duke on Nov. 14 in Chicago.
 
The Spartans will also host No. 14 Notre Dame later this month.
