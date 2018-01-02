Cris Carter rips 'most overrated coach' Jim Harbaugh after Michigan's loss

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 02: Former NFL player Chris Carter speaks during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Press Conference at the New Orleans Convention Center on February 2, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Photo: Stacy Revere, 2013 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (USA TODAY) - Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ohio State legend and current Fox Sports commentator Cris Carter harshly criticized Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh over Twitter following the Wolverines' 26-19 Outback Bowl loss to South Carolina -- the coach's second consecutive loss in a New Year's Day bowl game.

Following a game that saw Michigan struggle on offense, Carter called Harbaugh "the most overrated coach in football," and said he offered "no creativity after a month of practice."

He also went on to tweet that the "Big Ten thanks (Harbaugh) for ruining the 7-0 record in bowl games."

Harbaugh was asked by reporters following Monday's loss if it was his last game at Michigan, and he firmly answered, "No."

Carter then responded to a tweet that noted Harbaugh would be off the wish list for NFL coaching vacancies. He tweeted: "Great news to start 2018 #Buckeyenation."

Carter, an All-American with the Buckeyes in 1986, was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

