Cris Carter rips 'most overrated coach' Jim Harbaugh after Michigan's loss

Scott Gleeson , WUSA 4:18 PM. EST January 02, 2018

WASHINGTON (USA TODAY) - Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ohio State legend and current Fox Sports commentator Cris Carter harshly criticized Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh over Twitter following the Wolverines' 26-19 Outback Bowl loss to South Carolina -- the coach's second consecutive loss in a New Year's Day bowl game. 

Following a game that saw Michigan struggle on offense, Carter called Harbaugh "the most overrated coach in football," and said he offered "no creativity after a month of practice." 

He also went on to tweet that the "Big Ten thanks (Harbaugh) for ruining the 7-0 record in bowl games."

Harbaugh was asked by reporters following Monday's loss if it was his last game at Michigan, and he firmly answered, "No."

Carter then responded to a tweet that noted Harbaugh would be off the wish list for NFL coaching vacancies. He tweeted: "Great news to start 2018 #Buckeyenation." 

Carter, an All-American with the Buckeyes in 1986, was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

