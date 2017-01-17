Youth Olympic Games adds new sport: break dancing

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mayor quits country club over Obama rift
-
WUSA9's Kristen Berset battles breast cancer for second time
-
Information on the Women's March on Washington
-
Police kill man following standoff
-
Gunfire kills elderly woman known as 'mom'
-
Best Christmas ever for homeless vet
-
Maryland Rep. Anthony Brown joins inauguration boycott
-
Officer opens fire after double shooting
-
The one and only dress rehearsal
More Stories
-
Anti-Trump protesters causing road closures in D.C.Jan 17, 2017, 5:02 p.m.
-
Officers continue to be hit by cars despite 'Move Over' LawJan 17, 2017, 5:23 p.m.
-
Nice Wednesday & Thursday,, tracking rain for…Feb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.