WUSA9's service dog, Nigel chooses Super Bowl winner

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Predicting a Super Bowl Champion is serious business.

So who better than WUSA9's own service dog in training, Nigel?

Nigel made a beeline for the Pats, but in a heart-stopping last second decision, he veered off and selected the Eagles!

10-month-old Nigel is being raised and trained by reporter Andrea McCarren for Canine Companions for Independence

In a year and a half, he'll become a service dog for a wounded warrior, or a child or adult with a disability.

