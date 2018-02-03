WUSA9's service dog, Nigel chooses Super Bowl winner

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Predicting a Super Bowl Champion is serious business.
So who better than WUSA9's own service dog in training, Nigel?
Nigel made a beeline for the Pats, but in a heart-stopping last second decision, he veered off and selected the Eagles!
10-month-old Nigel is being raised and trained by reporter Andrea McCarren for Canine Companions for Independence
In a year and a half, he'll become a service dog for a wounded warrior, or a child or adult with a disability.
