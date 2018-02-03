WUSA
Close

WUSA9's service dog, Nigel chooses Super Bowl winner

Who will win the Super Bowl? Nigel picks the winner!

Andrea McCarren, WUSA 11:30 PM. EST February 03, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Predicting a Super Bowl Champion is serious business. 

 

So who better than WUSA9's own service dog in training, Nigel?

 

Nigel made a beeline for the Pats, but in a heart-stopping last second decision, he veered off and selected the Eagles!

 

10-month-old Nigel is being raised and trained by reporter Andrea McCarren for Canine Companions for Independence

 

In a year and a half, he'll become a service dog for a wounded warrior, or a child or adult with a disability.

 

© 2018 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories