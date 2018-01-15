Wizards honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: Civil rights leader, Martin Luther KIng speaking in London in 1964. The leader of the Movement against Racial Segregation was launching the British version of his latest book on the civil rights struggle, "Why We Can't Wait." (Photo: AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON DC - Monday afternoon, during the Wizards game against the Bucks, The Washington Wizards commemorated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The team’s annual “We are Dreamers” panel took place prior to the game.

The panel discussion provided the opportunity for 60 young men to discuss their dreams and aspirations with local male professionals from various backgrounds.

The panel also touched on the NBA’s partnership with MENTOR and is designed to inspire each young man to take charge of their lives, make good decisions, and be successful in their pursuit of education.

Wizards in-arena host Rodney Rikai lead the discussion, Which featured Lieutenant Ruben Rossario (Montgomery County Police Department), John Bailey (Executive Director of The Shine Hard Family), Brandon Putnam (Manager of Player Services at the NFLPA), Matthew Myers (G-League & WNBA Referee), Emanuel Salazar (former police officer and founder of Mindful Warrior Retreats) and Michael Gilchrist (Principal of Benjamin Stoddert Middle School).

During the game, the team featured a special pregame crowd address from Otto Porter Jr., a national anthem performance from the Washington Performing Arts Gospel Choir, player video segments reflecting on the significance of Dr. King’s legacy, and a halftime performance from the Washington Performing Arts Gospel Choir.

© 2018 WUSA-TV