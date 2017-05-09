Will Wednesday be the biggest sports day in DC history?

(Photo: USA Today Sports)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Wednesday will be one of the biggest sports days in recent D.C. history, but you’ll need three TVs to take in all the action.

For the Capitals, it’s do or die… win or stay home… move on or pack up for the season. They return to the Verizon Center after forcing a Game 7 against the Pittsburgh Penguins with a win on the road Monday night. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. A win will send the Caps to the conference finals.

The situation is a little less dire for the Wizards. They’re on the road for Game 5 of the NBA Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics. The series is tied after winning two in a row in Washington. The game starts at 8 p.m. The series will return to D.C. on Friday.

And then there’s the Nationals. They’re far from the playoff picture. Instead, this series is more about D.C. pride. The Nats are taking on the Orioles as the Battle of the Beltways Series makes its way from Baltimore to Washington. The O’s took the first game at Camden Yards. Wednesday’s game starts at 7:05.

So, to recap:

Nats vs. O’s, Beltways Series: 7:05 p.m.

Caps vs. Penguins, Game 7: 7:30 p.m.

Wiz vs. Celtics, Game 5: 8 p.m.

Alright, now who has three TVs in their living room?

