What's On WUSA9 Sports! May 14! Nats vs Phillies!

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 04: Max Scherzer #31 of the Washington Nationals pitches in the first inning during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park on May 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) (Photo: Mitchell Layton, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - WUSA9 Sports!

#NatsOn9 Sunday!

The Washington Nationals take on The Philadelphia Phillies at 1:30 p.m.

Tune in as Max Scherzer takes the mound for The Nats as they play the series finale against The Phillies.

WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows:

Saturday, May 13 on 9.1

There is no sports programming on this date.

Sunday, May 14 on 9.1

1:30-4:30 p.m. MASN on WUSA9: Philadelphia Phillies @ Washington Nationals

4:30-6 p.m. PBR: Last Cowboy Standing (JIP)

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. Game On Overtime

12:05-12:35 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger

Sunday, May 14 on 9.2

4-6 p.m. PBR: Last Cowboy Standing

9.2 Channel Numbers

Over-the-air - 9.2 (BounceTV)

Comcast - 207

Cox - 807

FIOS - 459

RCN - 100

Antietam Cable - 179

(Hagerstown, MD)

Atlantic Broadband Cable - N/A

(Cumberland MD & Moorefield, WV)

Open Band Multi-Media - 380

(Landsdowne, VA)

Shentel Cable - 146

(Shenandoah, VA)

MetroCast Communications - N/A

(St. Mary's County, MD)

Anne Arundel Broadband - 163

(Anne Arundel County, MD)

Easton Utilities - N/A

(Easton, MD)

DISH - N/A

DirecTV - N/A

© 2017 WUSA-TV