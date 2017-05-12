What's On WUSA9 Sports! May 14! Nats vs Phillies!

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - WUSA9 Sports!
#NatsOn9 Sunday!
The Washington Nationals take on The Philadelphia Phillies at 1:30 p.m.
Tune in as Max Scherzer takes the mound for The Nats as they play the series finale against The Phillies.
WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows:
Saturday, May 13 on 9.1
There is no sports programming on this date.
Sunday, May 14 on 9.1
1:30-4:30 p.m. MASN on WUSA9: Philadelphia Phillies @ Washington Nationals
4:30-6 p.m. PBR: Last Cowboy Standing (JIP)
11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. Game On Overtime
12:05-12:35 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger
Sunday, May 14 on 9.2
4-6 p.m. PBR: Last Cowboy Standing
9.2 Channel Numbers
Over-the-air - 9.2 (BounceTV)
Comcast - 207
Cox - 807
FIOS - 459
RCN - 100
Antietam Cable - 179
(Hagerstown, MD)
Atlantic Broadband Cable - N/A
(Cumberland MD & Moorefield, WV)
Open Band Multi-Media - 380
(Landsdowne, VA)
Shentel Cable - 146
(Shenandoah, VA)
MetroCast Communications - N/A
(St. Mary's County, MD)
Anne Arundel Broadband - 163
(Anne Arundel County, MD)
Easton Utilities - N/A
(Easton, MD)
DISH - N/A
DirecTV - N/A
