What's On WUSA9 Sports! July 28-30! Nats and Rockies!

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - WUSA9 Sports!
Nats on 9 weekend!
Tune in Friday and Sunday as The Colorado Rockies take on The Washington Nationals at home!
WUSA 9's sports schedule is as follows:
Friday, July 28 on 9.1
7-10 p.m. MASN on WUSA9: Colorado Rockies @ Washington Nationals
Saturday, July 29 on 9.1
2-3 p.m. CBS Sports Spectacular: Major League Fishing
3-6 p.m. RBC Canadian Open
Sunday, July 30 on 9.1
1:30-4:30 p.m. MASN on WUSA9: Colorado Rockies @ Washington Nationals
4:30-6 p.m. RBC Canadian Open (JIP)
11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger
Sunday, July 30 on 9.2
1-2 p.m. CBS Sports Special: America's Toughest Mudder South
2-3 p.m. PGA of America Special: Road To The PGA Championship
3-6 p.m. RBC Canadian Open
9.2 Channel Numbers
Over-the-air - 9.2 (BounceTV)
Comcast - 207
Cox - 807
FIOS - 459
RCN - 100
Antietam Cable - 179
(Hagerstown, MD)
Atlantic Broadband Cable - N/A
(Cumberland MD & Moorefield, WV)
Open Band Multi-Media - 380
(Landsdowne, VA)
Shentel Cable - 146
(Shenandoah, VA)
MetroCast Communications - N/A
(St. Mary's County, MD)
Anne Arundel Broadband - 163
(Anne Arundel County, MD)
Easton Utilities - N/A
(Easton, MD)
DISH - N/A
DirecTV - N/A
