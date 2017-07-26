WUSA
What's On WUSA9 Sports! July 28-30! Nats and Rockies!

WUSA 6:21 PM. EDT July 26, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - WUSA9 Sports!

Nats on 9 weekend!

Tune in Friday and Sunday as The Colorado Rockies take on The Washington Nationals at home!  

WUSA 9's sports schedule is as follows:

Friday, July 28 on 9.1

7-10 p.m. MASN on WUSA9:  Colorado Rockies @ Washington Nationals

Saturday, July 29 on 9.1

2-3 p.m.  CBS Sports Spectacular:  Major League Fishing

3-6 p.m.  RBC Canadian Open

Sunday, July 30 on 9.1

1:30-4:30 p.m.  MASN on WUSA9:  Colorado Rockies @ Washington Nationals

4:30-6 p.m.  RBC Canadian Open (JIP)

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m.  In Depth With Graham Bensinger

Sunday, July 30 on 9.2

1-2 p.m.  CBS Sports Special:  America's Toughest Mudder South

2-3 p.m.  PGA of America Special: Road To The PGA Championship

3-6 p.m.  RBC Canadian Open

9.2 Channel Numbers

Over-the-air - 9.2 (BounceTV)

Comcast - 207

Cox - 807

FIOS - 459

RCN - 100

Antietam Cable - 179
(Hagerstown, MD)

Atlantic Broadband Cable - N/A
(Cumberland MD & Moorefield, WV)

Open Band Multi-Media - 380
(Landsdowne, VA)

Shentel Cable - 146
(Shenandoah, VA)

MetroCast Communications - N/A
(St. Mary's County, MD)

Anne Arundel Broadband - 163
(Anne Arundel County, MD)

Easton Utilities - N/A
(Easton, MD)

DISH - N/A

DirecTV - N/A

 

 

