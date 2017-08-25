What's On WUSA9 Sports! 8/25-8/27, NFL & Nats vs Mets!

KANSAS CITY, MO - MAY 02: Daniel Murphy #20 of the Washington Nationals bats during the game against the Kansas City Royals on May 02, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo: Jamie Squire, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - WUSA9 Sports!

NFL football returns to the schedule!

Tune in Friday and Saturday night at 8 p.m. for play action you will not want to miss! Kansas City @ Seattle goes head-to-head on August 25 and LA Chargers @ LA Rams battle it out on August 26.

Who will claim victory? Each team hopes to add a win to their pre-season record!

Golf action heats up at The Northern Trust! Will Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler make it into the final rounds? Coverage airs Saturday and Sunday.

Rivals Washington Nationals and New York Mets take to the field on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Anything can happen when these teams meet!

WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows:

Friday, August 25 on 9.1

8-11 p.m. NFL on CBS Pre-Season Football: Kansas City @ Seattle

Saturday, August 26 on 9.1

1:30-2:30 p.m. CBS Sports Spectacular: Off Road Racing Series Pro4 & Pro2

2:30-3 p.m. CBS Sports College Football Special

3-6 p.m. The Northern Trust

8-11 p.m. NFL on CBS Pre-Season Football: LA Chargers @ LA Rams

Sunday, August 27 on 9.1

1:30-4:30 p.m. MASN on WUSA9: New York Mets @ Washington Nationals

4:30-6 p.m. The Northern Trust (JIP)

11:35 p.m-12:05 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger

Sunday, August 27 on 9.2

1-2 p.m. CBS Sports Special: Tough Mudder X

2-6 p.m. The Northern Trust

9.2 Channel Numbers

Over-the-air - 9.2 (BounceTV)

Comcast - 207

Cox - 807

FIOS - 459

RCN - 100

Antietam Cable - 179

(Hagerstown, MD)

Atlantic Broadband Cable - N/A

(Cumberland MD & Moorefield, WV)

Open Band Multi-Media - 380

(Landsdowne, VA)

Shentel Cable - 146

(Shenandoah, VA)

MetroCast Communications - N/A

(St. Mary's County, MD)

Anne Arundel Broadband - 163

(Anne Arundel County, MD)

Easton Utilities - N/A

(Easton, MD)

DISH - N/A

DirecTV - N/A

© 2017 WUSA-TV