What's On WUSA9 Sports! 5/6-5/7! Dustin Johnson returns!

PGA golf heats up as the world’s #1 player returns to the game. Dustin Johnson is part of the field for the Wells Fargo Championship. This is his first tournament since his back injury before The Masters. How will he perform?
Another fan favorite also tees off! Phil Mickelson competes in his first tournament since The Masters. Who will claim victory this weekend?
Tune in to find out!
WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows:
Saturday, May 6
2-3 p.m. CBS Sports Spectacular: Safeway Chef's Classic Kauai
3-6 p.m. Wells Fargo Championship
Sunday, May 7
2-3 p.m. PGA Tour 2017: Destination Sunday
3-6 p.m. Wells Fargo Championship
11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. Game On Overtime
12:05-12:35 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger
