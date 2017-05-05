WUSA
What's On WUSA9 Sports! 5/6-5/7! Dustin Johnson returns!

May 05, 2017

WUSA9 Sports!

PGA golf heats up as the world’s #1 player returns to the game.  Dustin Johnson is part of the field for the Wells Fargo Championship.  This is his first tournament since his back injury before The Masters.  How will he perform?  

Another fan favorite also tees off!  Phil Mickelson competes in his first tournament since The Masters.  Who will claim victory this weekend?

Tune in to find out!

WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows:

Saturday, May 6

2-3 p.m.  CBS Sports Spectacular: Safeway Chef's Classic Kauai

3-6 p.m.  Wells Fargo Championship

Sunday, May 7

2-3 p.m.  PGA Tour 2017: Destination Sunday

3-6 p.m.  Wells Fargo Championship

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m.  Game On Overtime

12:05-12:35 a.m.  In Depth With Graham Bensinger

 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


