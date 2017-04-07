What's On WUSA9 Sports? 4/8-4/9! The Masters!

Sports programming on WUSA9!
Golf's prestigious tournament returns!
Tune into Masters coverage on Saturday and Sunday!
Top players from around the world tee off at Augusta National Golf Club.
Who will be crowned the 2017 winner and wear the green jacket?
You won't want to miss any of golf's biggest event!
WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows:
Saturday, March 8
1:30-2 p.m. CBS Sports Spectacular: The Masters: Magical Moments
2-3 p.m. CBS Sports Spectacular: The Masters: Legends of Magnolia Lane
3-7 p.m. The Masters
Sunday, March 9
12:30-1 p.m. CBS Sports Spectacular: The Masters: Phil!
1-2 p.m. CBS Sports Spectacular: Jim Nantz Remembers Augusta - Arnold Palmer
2-7 p.m. The Masters
11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. Game On Overtime
12:05-12:35 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger
