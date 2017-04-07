WUSA
What's On WUSA9 Sports? 4/8-4/9! The Masters!

WUSA 11:38 AM. EDT April 07, 2017

Sports programming on WUSA9!

Golf's prestigious tournament returns!  

Tune into Masters coverage on Saturday and Sunday!

Top players from around the world tee off at Augusta National Golf Club.

Who will be crowned the 2017 winner and wear the green jacket?

You won't want to miss any of golf's biggest event!

WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows:

Saturday, March 8

1:30-2 p.m.  CBS Sports Spectacular: The Masters: Magical Moments

2-3 p.m.  CBS Sports Spectacular: The Masters: Legends of Magnolia Lane

3-7 p.m.  The Masters

Sunday, March 9

12:30-1 p.m.  CBS Sports Spectacular: The Masters: Phil!

1-2 p.m.  CBS Sports Spectacular: Jim Nantz Remembers Augusta - Arnold Palmer

2-7 p.m.  The Masters

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m.  Game On Overtime

12:05-12:35 a.m.  In Depth With Graham Bensinger

 

 

