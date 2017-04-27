What's On WUSA9 Sports! 4/29-4/30, Nats vs Mets!

Bryce Harper. "Photo: Getty Images" (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - WUSA9 Sports!

#Natson9 Sunday!

Tune is as The Washington Nationals take on The New York Mets! Their biggest rivals in the NL East!

Will The Nats continue to impress? First place in their division!

WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows :

Saturday, April 29 on 9.1

3-6 p.m. The Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Sunday, April 30 on 9.1

1:30-4:30 p.m. MASN on WUSA9: New York Mets @ Washington Nationals

4:30-6 p.m. The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans (JIP)

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. Game On Overtime

12:05-12:35 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger

Sunday, April 30 on 9.2

1-2 p.m. CBS Sports Spectacular: Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

2-3 p.m. CBS Sports Spectacular: 2017 U.S. Open Polo Championship

3-6 p.m. The Zurich Classic of New Orleans

9.2 Channel Numbers

Over-the-air - 9.2 (BounceTV)

Comcast - 207

Cox - 807

FIOS - 459

RCN - 100

Antietam Cable - 179

(Hagerstown, MD)

Atlantic Broadband Cable - N/A

(Cumberland MD & Moorefield, WV)

Open Band Multi-Media - 380

(Landsdowne, VA)

Shentel Cable - 146

(Shenandoah, VA)

MetroCast Communications - N/A

(St. Mary's County, MD)

Anne Arundel Broadband - 163

(Anne Arundel County, MD)

Easton Utilities - N/A

(Easton, MD)

DISH - N/A

DirecTV - N/A

© 2017 WUSA-TV