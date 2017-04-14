WASHINGTON, DC-APRIL 13: A '100' logo is seen on the bottom of the bat of Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals as he waits to hit in the 4th inning against the Braves at Nats Park on 4/13/16 in DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Photo: Patrick Smith, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - WUSA9 Sports!

#NatsOn9 weekend!

Tune in Saturday and Sunday as The Washington Nationals take on The Philadelphia Phillies!

Exciting baseball action you will not want to miss!

WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows:

Saturday, April 15 on 9.1

1-4 p.m. MASN on WUSA9: Philadelphia Phillies @ Washington Nationals

4-6 p.m. The RBC Heritage (JIP)

Saturday, April 15 on 9.2

2-3 p.m. PGA Tour Special 2017: Making Cancer History

3-6 p.m. The RBC Heritage

Sunday, April 16 on 9.1

1:30-4:30 p.m. MASN on WUSA9: Philadelphia Phillies @ Washington Nationals

4:30-6 p.m. The RBC Heritage (JIP)

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. Game On Overtime

12:05-12:35 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger

Sunday, April 16 on 9.2

3-6 p.m. The RBC Heritage

9.2 Channel Numbers

Over-the-air - 9.2 (BounceTV)

Comcast - 207

Cox - 807

FIOS - 459

RCN - 100

Antietam Cable - 179

(Hagerstown, MD)

Atlantic Broadband Cable - N/A

(Cumberland MD & Moorefield, WV)

Open Band Multi-Media - 380

(Landsdowne, VA)

Shentel Cable - 146

(Shenandoah, VA)

MetroCast Communications - N/A

(St. Mary's County, MD)

Anne Arundel Broadband - 163

(Anne Arundel County, MD)

Easton Utilities - N/A

(Easton, MD)

DISH - N/A

DirecTV - N/A

