What's On WUSA9 Sports! 2/4-2/5! Pittsburgh @ Duke!

WUSA 5:40 PM. EST February 03, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Sports programming on WUSA9!

NCAA men's basketball heats up!  With March Madness around the corner - every game counts!  Pittsburgh @ Duke take to the court on Saturday and Indiana @ Wisconsin go head to head on Sunday.

WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows:

Saturday, February 4

1-3 p.m.  NCAA Men's Basketball:  Pittsburgh @ Duke

3-6 p.m.  Waste Management Phoenix Open

Sunday, February 5

12-1 p.m.  PBR: Frontier Communications Showdown In Anaheim

1-3 p.m.  NCAA Men's Basketball:  Indiana @ Wisconsin

3-6 p.m.  Waste Management Phoenix Open

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m.  Game On Overtime

12:05-12:35 a.m.  In Depth With Graham Bensinger

 

 

 

(© 2017 WUSA)


