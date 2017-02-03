What's On WUSA9 Sports! 2/4-2/5! Pittsburgh @ Duke!

INDIANAPOLIS, IN-MARCH 31: A detail of a basket hoop, net & backboard as the Duke Blue Devils play against Louisville Cardinals during the Midwest Regional Final round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Photo: Andy Lyons, 2013 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Sports programming on WUSA9!

NCAA men's basketball heats up! With March Madness around the corner - every game counts! Pittsburgh @ Duke take to the court on Saturday and Indiana @ Wisconsin go head to head on Sunday.

WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows:

Saturday, February 4

1-3 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Pittsburgh @ Duke

3-6 p.m. Waste Management Phoenix Open

Sunday, February 5

12-1 p.m. PBR: Frontier Communications Showdown In Anaheim

1-3 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Indiana @ Wisconsin

3-6 p.m. Waste Management Phoenix Open

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. Game On Overtime

12:05-12:35 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger

(© 2017 WUSA)