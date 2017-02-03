What's On WUSA9 Sports! 2/4-2/5! Pittsburgh @ Duke!

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Sports programming on WUSA9!
NCAA men's basketball heats up! With March Madness around the corner - every game counts! Pittsburgh @ Duke take to the court on Saturday and Indiana @ Wisconsin go head to head on Sunday.
WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows:
Saturday, February 4
1-3 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Pittsburgh @ Duke
3-6 p.m. Waste Management Phoenix Open
Sunday, February 5
12-1 p.m. PBR: Frontier Communications Showdown In Anaheim
1-3 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Indiana @ Wisconsin
3-6 p.m. Waste Management Phoenix Open
11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. Game On Overtime
12:05-12:35 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger
