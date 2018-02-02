What's On WUSA9 Sports! 2/3-2/4! Maryland Terps!

EAST LANSING, MI-JANUARY 4: Anthony Cowan Jr #1 of the Maryland Terrapins brings the ball up court during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Breslin Center on January 4, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) (Photo: Rey Del Rio, 2018 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - WUSA9 Sports!

College basketball heads into February and the pressure is on! March Madness is only one month away! Who will be invited to the big dance?

The Waste Management Phoenix Open airs Saturday and Sunday. Two-time defending champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn due to a wrist injury. Who will claim victory in 2018? Players include Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson.

Here is WUSA9's sports schedule for February 3-4, 2018:

Saturday, February 3

12-2 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Oklahoma State at Kansas

2-4 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Kentucky at Missouri

4-7 p.m. Waste Management Phoenix Open

Sunday, February 4

NOTE: On Sunday, WUSA9 is preempting PBR from 12-1 p.m. in order to air children's E/I programming. PBR will air late night at 2:35 a.m. Program will start late if PGA overrun.

1-3 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Wisconsin at Maryland

3-6 p.m. Waste Management Phoenix Open

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. The James Brown Show

12:05-12:35 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger

2:35-3:35 a.m. PBR: Anaheim Invitational

