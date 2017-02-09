WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Sports programming on WUSA9!
Players tee up for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am! Will defending champion Vaughn Taylor claim victory in 2017?
Tune in to find out!
NCAA men's hoops continue to excite! On Saturday, Kentucky @ Alabama go head to head. Sunday brings a showdown between Michigan @ Indiana.
WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows:
Saturday, February 11
1-3 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Kentucky @ Alabama
3-6 p.m. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Sunday, February 12
12-1 p.m. PBR: 15/15 Bucking Battle Kansas City Invitational
1-3 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Michigan @ Indiana
3-6:30 p.m. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
12:05-12:35 a.m. Game On Overtime
12:35-1:05 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger
