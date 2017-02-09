WUSA
What's On WUSA9 Sports! 2/11-2/12! Kentucky @ Alabama

WUSA 5:42 PM. EST February 09, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Sports programming on WUSA9! 

Players tee up for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am!  Will defending champion Vaughn Taylor claim victory in 2017? 
Tune in to find out!

NCAA men's hoops continue to excite!  On Saturday, Kentucky @ Alabama go head to head.  Sunday brings a showdown between Michigan @ Indiana.

WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows:

Saturday, February 11

1-3 p.m.  NCAA Men's Basketball:  Kentucky @ Alabama

3-6 p.m.  AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Sunday, February 12

12-1 p.m.  PBR: 15/15 Bucking Battle Kansas City Invitational

1-3 p.m.  NCAA Men's Basketball:  Michigan @ Indiana

3-6:30 p.m.  AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

12:05-12:35 a.m.  Game On Overtime

12:35-1:05 a.m.  In Depth With Graham Bensinger

 

 

 

 

 

(© 2017 WUSA)


