INDIANAPOLIS, IN-3/31: Basket hoop/net/backboard as the Duke Blue Devils play against the Louisville Cardinals during the Midwest Regional Final round 2013 NCAA Men's Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on 3/31/13 in IN (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Photo: Andy Lyons, 2013 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Sports programming on WUSA9!

Players tee up for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am! Will defending champion Vaughn Taylor claim victory in 2017?

Tune in to find out!

NCAA men's hoops continue to excite! On Saturday, Kentucky @ Alabama go head to head. Sunday brings a showdown between Michigan @ Indiana.

WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows :

Saturday, February 11

1-3 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Kentucky @ Alabama

3-6 p.m. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Sunday, February 12

12-1 p.m. PBR: 15/15 Bucking Battle Kansas City Invitational

1-3 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Michigan @ Indiana

3-6:30 p.m. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

12:05-12:35 a.m. Game On Overtime

12:35-1:05 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger

(© 2017 WUSA)