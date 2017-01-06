What's On WUSA9 Sports! 1/7-1/8! Steelers & Dolphins!

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Sports programming on WUSA9!
The NFL playoffs are here! On Sunday, The Dolphins travel to Pittsburgh to take on The Steelers! Who will advance to the AFC divisional game! Anything can happen!
WUSA9's Sports Schedule is as follows:
Saturday, January 7
1-1:30 p.m. Inside College Basketball
1:30-4 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Texas A&M @ South Carolina
4-4:30 p.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger
Sunday, January 8
12-1 p.m. The NFL Today
1-4:30 p.m. The AFC Wild Card Game: Miami @ Pittsburgh
4:30-6:30 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Wisconsin @ Purdue
11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. Game On Overtime
12:05-12:05 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger
