WUSA
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Weather Alert 34 weather alerts
Close

What's On WUSA9 Sports! 1/7-1/8! Steelers & Dolphins!

WUSA 6:47 PM. EST January 06, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Sports programming on WUSA9!

The NFL playoffs are here!  On Sunday, The Dolphins travel to Pittsburgh to take on The Steelers!  Who will advance to the AFC divisional game!  Anything can happen!

WUSA9's Sports Schedule is as follows:

Saturday, January 7

1-1:30 p.m.  Inside College Basketball

1:30-4 p.m.  NCAA Men's Basketball:  Texas A&M @ South Carolina

4-4:30 p.m.  In Depth With Graham Bensinger

Sunday, January 8

12-1 p.m.  The NFL Today

1-4:30 p.m.  The AFC Wild Card Game:  Miami @ Pittsburgh

4:30-6:30 p.m.  NCAA Men's Basketball:  Wisconsin @ Purdue

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m.  Game On Overtime

12:05-12:05 a.m.  In Depth With Graham Bensinger

 

 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories