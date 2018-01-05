What's On WUSA9 Sports! 1/6-1/7! Bills vs Jaguars!

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Buffalo Bills rushes during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Photo: Mike Ehrmann, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Sports programming on WUSA9!

The NFL playoffs begin! A must win Wild Card game to advance to the next round!

On Sunday, The Buffalo Bills take on The Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars finished the regular season at 10-6 and Buffalo at 9-7. Who will move on to the AFC Divisional game?

WUSA9's Sports Schedule is as follows:

Saturday, January 6

1-3:30 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Florida at Missouri

3:30-4 p.m. The James Brown Show

4-5 p.m. PBR: Monster Energy 15/15 Bucking Battle

Sunday, January 7

12-1 p.m. The NFL Today

1-4:30 p.m. AFC Wild Card: Buffalo at Jacksonville

4:30-6:30 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Michigan State at Ohio State

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. The James Brown Show

12:05-12:35 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger

