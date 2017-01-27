WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Sports programming on WUSA9!
PGA golf returns to the schedule! Tune in for an exciting weekend of play! The Farmers Insurance Open tees off on Saturday and Sunday. Will Tiger Woods make the cut? How will defending champ Brandt Snedeker perform? Who will claim victory in 2017?
WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows:
Saturday, January 28
1-3 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: North Carolina @ Miami
3-6 p.m. Farmers Insurance Open
Sunday, January 29
12-1 p.m. PBR: Frontier Communications 15/15 Bucking Battle
1-3 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Michigan @ Michigan State
3-6:30 p.m. Farmers Insurance Open
11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. Game On Overtime
12:05-12:35 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger
