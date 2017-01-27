WUSA
What's On WUSA9 Sports! 1/28-1/29! NCAA basketball & Farmers Insurance Open

WUSA 5:31 PM. EST January 27, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Sports programming on WUSA9!

PGA golf returns to the schedule!   Tune in for an exciting weekend of play!  The Farmers Insurance Open tees off on Saturday and Sunday.  Will Tiger Woods make the cut?    How will defending champ Brandt Snedeker perform?  Who will claim victory in 2017?

WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows:

Saturday, January 28

1-3 p.m.  NCAA Men's Basketball:  North Carolina @ Miami

3-6 p.m.  Farmers Insurance Open

Sunday, January 29

12-1 p.m.  PBR: Frontier Communications 15/15 Bucking Battle

1-3 p.m.  NCAA Men's Basketball:  Michigan @ Michigan State

3-6:30 p.m.  Farmers Insurance Open

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m.  Game On Overtime

12:05-12:35 a.m.  In Depth With Graham Bensinger

 

 

 

 

 

(© 2017 WUSA)


