BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND-MAY 20: A generic 'Virgin Atlantic' branded golf ball during the Virgin Atlantic PGA National Pro-Am North Region Qualifier at St.Anns Old Links Golf Course on May 20, 2009-Blackpool, England (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images) (Photo: Matthew Lewis, 2009 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Sports programming on WUSA9!

PGA golf returns to the schedule! Tune in for an exciting weekend of play! The Farmers Insurance Open tees off on Saturday and Sunday. Will Tiger Woods make the cut? How will defending champ Brandt Snedeker perform? Who will claim victory in 2017?

WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows :

Saturday, January 28

1-3 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: North Carolina @ Miami

3-6 p.m. Farmers Insurance Open

Sunday, January 29

12-1 p.m. PBR: Frontier Communications 15/15 Bucking Battle

1-3 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Michigan @ Michigan State

3-6:30 p.m. Farmers Insurance Open

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. Game On Overtime

12:05-12:35 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger

(© 2017 WUSA)