What's On WUSA9 Sports! 12/30-1/1! Ravens, Raiders & Broncos

Maryland: Is Joe Flacco elite? (Credit: Tommy Gilligan, USA Today Sports)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Holiday sports programming on WUSA9!

The Sun Bowl kicks off a long weekend of exciting live action play. Tune in Friday as Stanford and North Carolina go head-to-head. Saturday brings back-to-back NCAA hoops coverage! On Sunday, what will happen on the last day of the NFL regular season? Football doubleheader with Baltimore @ Cincinnati at 1 p.m. and Oakland @ Denver at 4:25 p.m.

WUSA9's Sports Schedule is as follows:

Friday, December 30

2-6 p.m. The Sun Bowl: Stanford vs. North Carolina

Saturday, December 31

1-3 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Louisville vs. Indiana (JIP)

Note: Due to children's programming requirements, NCAA basketball will be joined in progress at 1 p.m.

3-5 p.m. NCAA Women's Basketball: Ohio State @ Indiana

5-5:30 p.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. Ravens Report

Sunday, January 1

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Game On Sunday

12-1 p.m. The NFL Today

1-4:25 p.m. NFL Football: Baltimore @ Cincinnati

4:25-7:30 p.m. NFL Football: Oakland @ Denver

12:05-12:35 a.m. Game On Overtime

12:35-1:05 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger

Please note that in the event NFL football runs long, WUSA9's schedule will slide. Game On Overtime and In Depth With Graham Bensinger will start late. If NFL runover is past 7:57:56 p.m., Game On Overtime will air from 11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. and In Depth With Graham Bensinger from 12:05-12:35 a.m.