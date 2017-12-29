What's On WUSA9 Sports! 12/29-12/31! Ravens & Steelers

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 15: Quarterback Joe Flacco #5 of the Baltimore Ravens throws in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Photo: Patrick McDermott, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Holiday sports programming on WUSA9!

What a weekend with NCAA football, NCAA basketball and the last Sunday of regular season NFL play! All eyes will be on The Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens game at 4:25 p.m.! A must win for Baltimore! Playoff implications!

Here is WUSA9's sports schedule from December 29-31:

Friday, December 29

1-3 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Louisville at Kentucky

3-7 p.m. The Hyundai Sun Bowl: NC State vs Arizona State

Saturday, 12/30/17

12-2 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Wichita State at Connecticut

2-4 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Florida State at Duke

4-6 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Villanova at Butler

Sunday, December 31

12-1 p.m. The NFL Today

1-4:25 p.m. NFL Football: Cleveland at Pittsburgh

4:25-7:30 p.m. NFL Football: Cincinnati at Baltimore

12:05-12:35 a.m. The James Brown Show

12:35-1:05 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger

