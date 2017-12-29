What's On WUSA9 Sports! 12/29-12/31! Ravens & Steelers

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Holiday sports programming on WUSA9!
What a weekend with NCAA football, NCAA basketball and the last Sunday of regular season NFL play! All eyes will be on The Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens game at 4:25 p.m.! A must win for Baltimore! Playoff implications!
Here is WUSA9's sports schedule from December 29-31:
Friday, December 29
1-3 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Louisville at Kentucky
3-7 p.m. The Hyundai Sun Bowl: NC State vs Arizona State
Saturday, 12/30/17
12-2 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Wichita State at Connecticut
2-4 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Florida State at Duke
4-6 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Villanova at Butler
Sunday, December 31
12-1 p.m. The NFL Today
1-4:25 p.m. NFL Football: Cleveland at Pittsburgh
4:25-7:30 p.m. NFL Football: Cincinnati at Baltimore
12:05-12:35 a.m. The James Brown Show
12:35-1:05 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger
