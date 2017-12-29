WUSA
What's On WUSA9 Sports! 12/29-12/31! Ravens & Steelers

WUSA 12:37 PM. EST December 29, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Holiday sports programming on WUSA9!

What a weekend with NCAA football, NCAA basketball and the last Sunday of regular season NFL play!  All eyes will be on The Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens game at 4:25 p.m.!  A must win for Baltimore! Playoff implications!

Here is WUSA9's sports schedule from December 29-31:

Friday, December 29

1-3 p.m.  NCAA Men's Basketball:  Louisville at Kentucky

3-7 p.m.  The Hyundai Sun Bowl:  NC State vs Arizona State

Saturday, 12/30/17

12-2 p.m.  NCAA Men's Basketball:  Wichita State at Connecticut

2-4 p.m.  NCAA Men's Basketball:  Florida State at Duke

4-6 p.m.  NCAA Men's Basketball:  Villanova at Butler

Sunday, December 31

12-1 p.m.  The NFL Today

1-4:25 p.m.  NFL Football:  Cleveland at Pittsburgh

4:25-7:30 p.m.  NFL Football:  Cincinnati at Baltimore

12:05-12:35 a.m.  The James Brown Show

12:35-1:05 a.m.  In Depth With Graham Bensinger

 

