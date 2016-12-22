WUSA
Close

What's On WUSA9 Sports! 12/24-12/25! Colts & Raiders!

WUSA 3:26 PM. EST December 22, 2016

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Holiday sports programming on WUSA9!  

NFL football heats up as the playoffs are two weeks away!

Indianapolis @ Oakland play Saturday at 4 p.m.!  The Raiders want a win to improve their post season positioning. The Colts look to stay alive in the AFC South.

WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows:

Saturday, December 24

12-1 p.m.  The NFL Today 

2:30-3 p.m.  In Depth With Graham Bensinger

3-4 p.m.  CBS Sports Spectacular:  Lucas Oil Challenge Cup Pro4 & Pro2

4-7 p.m  NFL Football:  Indianapolis @ Oakland

7:30-8 p.m.  In Depth With Graham Bensinger

Sunday, December 25

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.  Ravens Report

2-3 p.m.  CBS Sports Special:  World's Toughest Mudder

3-4 p.m.  CBS Sports Spectacular:  The Commerce World's Strongest Man Final

4-5 p.m.  CBS Sports Spectacular:  MVP:  Superstars and Their Dogs

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m.  Game On Overtime

12:05-12:35 a.m.  In Depth With Graham Bensinger

 

 

 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories