What's On WUSA9 Sports! 12/24-12/25! Colts & Raiders!

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Holiday sports programming on WUSA9!
NFL football heats up as the playoffs are two weeks away!
Indianapolis @ Oakland play Saturday at 4 p.m.! The Raiders want a win to improve their post season positioning. The Colts look to stay alive in the AFC South.
WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows:
Saturday, December 24
12-1 p.m. The NFL Today
2:30-3 p.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger
3-4 p.m. CBS Sports Spectacular: Lucas Oil Challenge Cup Pro4 & Pro2
4-7 p.m NFL Football: Indianapolis @ Oakland
7:30-8 p.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger
Sunday, December 25
11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Ravens Report
2-3 p.m. CBS Sports Special: World's Toughest Mudder
3-4 p.m. CBS Sports Spectacular: The Commerce World's Strongest Man Final
4-5 p.m. CBS Sports Spectacular: MVP: Superstars and Their Dogs
11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. Game On Overtime
12:05-12:35 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger
