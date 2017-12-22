What's On WUSA9 Sports! 12/23-12/24! Redskins!

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 23: Quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins throws a first quarter pass against the New York Giants at FedExField on November 23, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Carr, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Holiday sports programming!

Join WUSA9 on Sunday as the Washington Redskins take on the Denver Broncos at home! A perfect time to kick back and enjoy some football at 1 p.m.

Here is WUSA9’s sports schedule for December 23-24:

Saturday, December 23

1-1:30 p.m. Inside College Basketball

1:30-6 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball:

Game #1: Ohio State vs North Carolina

NOTE: The UCLA vs Kentucky game is scheduled to tip approximately 25 minutes following the conclusion of the Ohio State vs North Carolina game.

Game #2: UCLA vs Kentucky

3:05-4 a.m. CBS Sports Special: World's Toughest Mudder

(late Saturday night-early Sunday morning)



NOTE: Due to children's E/I programming scheduled on Saturday from 12-1 p.m., the CBS Sports Special: World's Toughest Mudder will air late night.



Sunday, December 24

12-1 p.m. The NFL Today



1-5 p.m. NFL Football: Denver at Washington

5-6 p.m. CBS Sports Spectacular: 2017 Challenge Cup









