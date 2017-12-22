WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

What's On WUSA9 Sports! 12/23-12/24! Redskins!

WUSA 2:07 PM. EST December 22, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Holiday sports programming!

Join WUSA9 on Sunday as the Washington Redskins take on the Denver Broncos at home!  A perfect time to kick back and enjoy some football at 1 p.m.

Here is WUSA9’s sports schedule for December 23-24:

Saturday, December 23

1-1:30 p.m.  Inside College Basketball

1:30-6 p.m.  NCAA Men's Basketball:

Game #1:  Ohio State vs North Carolina

NOTE:  The UCLA vs Kentucky game is scheduled to tip approximately 25 minutes following the conclusion of the Ohio State vs North Carolina game.

Game #2:  UCLA vs Kentucky

3:05-4 a.m.  CBS Sports Special: World's Toughest Mudder
(late Saturday night-early Sunday morning)

NOTE:  Due to children's E/I programming scheduled on Saturday from 12-1 p.m., the CBS Sports Special: World's Toughest Mudder will air late night.

Sunday, December 24

12-1 p.m.  The NFL Today

1-5 p.m.   NFL Football: Denver at Washington

5-6 p.m.  CBS Sports Spectacular: 2017 Challenge Cup

 

 

 


 

 

 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories