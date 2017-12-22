What's On WUSA9 Sports! 12/23-12/24! Redskins!

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Holiday sports programming!
Join WUSA9 on Sunday as the Washington Redskins take on the Denver Broncos at home! A perfect time to kick back and enjoy some football at 1 p.m.
Here is WUSA9’s sports schedule for December 23-24:
Saturday, December 23
1-1:30 p.m. Inside College Basketball
1:30-6 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball:
Game #1: Ohio State vs North Carolina
NOTE: The UCLA vs Kentucky game is scheduled to tip approximately 25 minutes following the conclusion of the Ohio State vs North Carolina game.
Game #2: UCLA vs Kentucky
3:05-4 a.m. CBS Sports Special: World's Toughest Mudder
(late Saturday night-early Sunday morning)
NOTE: Due to children's E/I programming scheduled on Saturday from 12-1 p.m., the CBS Sports Special: World's Toughest Mudder will air late night.
Sunday, December 24
12-1 p.m. The NFL Today
1-5 p.m. NFL Football: Denver at Washington
5-6 p.m. CBS Sports Spectacular: 2017 Challenge Cup
